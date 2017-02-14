For something a little different, try Tom Godber-Ford Moore's Moroccan spiced mallard burgers for the shoot grog stop. The guns will certainly be coming back for seconds

For a lunch worthy of the day’s opulence while high-bird shooting many guns do not want their quarry for the main event, but elevenses can provide the perfect canvas, says Tom Godber-Ford Moore. Incorporating game for the mid-morning stop should not limit you to pheasant and partridge. Moroccan spiced mallard burgers are an excellent alternative.

The best known and largest wild duck is mallard. And it is the most popular for cooking. Wild duck are not as fatty as farmed duck and have stronger flavours and leaner flesh. So it works fantastically for these Moroccan spiced mallard burgers.

If you are lacking ideas for elevenses offerings, we have plenty of inspiration. Try pheasant polpette in an agrodolce sauce. Essentially fancy meatballs, these are delicious with a good glug of olive oil and lashings of parmesan. Or try game soup. It works miracles on particularly chilly days. And it is made from the odd bits you may have otherwise given the animals.

MOROCCAN SPICED MALLARD BURGERS

Shooting partridges on a halcyon September day with the heady aroma of barbecued mallard burgers wafting down the line can be distracting, so I’m told.

Makes 4 normal or 16 mini burgers

4 mallard breasts, roughly minced

300g minced pork

1 tbsp cumin seeds

2 tbsp Worcester sauce

1 tbsp ras el hanout

1 tbsp chopped mint

1 tbsp chopped coriander

Handful chopped pistachios

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp sugar

To make these Moroccan spiced mallard burgers, first mix all of the ingredients together. Then form the mixture into roughly 16 mini burgers or 4 normal burgers.

Fry, grill or barbecue the burgers on a medium high heat for just a couple of minutes until each side is just cooked through.

Serve the Moroccan spiced mallard burgers with Greek yoghurt mixed with chopped onion, mint and coriander. Or they taste equally good with sweet chilli sauce.