Whisky is essential to your Burns Night festivities, so try Philippa Davis’ honey, whisky and walnut tart this year. Best enjoyed with whipped cream and a wee dram.

Put on a suitably Scottish supper for Burns Night with our favourite recipes. Baked scallops with sautéed leeks, Crowdie and breadcrumbs make an impressive starter. Scallops harvested on the Scottish coast are considered the best in the world. And if you are looking for some inspiration for the haggis leftovers, try our roasted pumpkin stuffed with haggis for squashes to share.

HONEY, WHISKY AND WALNUT TART

What better way to end the meal than with an ingredient very much associated with Scotland’s culinary history: whisky.

Serves 8

300g short crust pastry

FILLING

250g walnuts

110g butter

100g honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

200 demerara sugar

3 eggs lightly beaten

4 tbsp whisky

You will need a 25cm pie dish

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Line your pie dish with the pastry, prick it with a fork and chill for 30 minutes. Brush with a little of the beaten egg for the filling and bake for 25 minutes until light golden in colour.

Allow to cool and turn the oven down to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 2½.

For the filling, finely chop 150g of the walnuts and roughly chop the other 100g.

In a saucepan, gently heat the butter, honey, vanilla and sugar until melted. Take off the heat and allow to cool for a couple of minutes.

In a bowl, mix the eggs with the whisky then stir into the butter mix along with the 150g of finely chopped walnuts.

Pour into the pastry case and scatter on top the roughly chopped walnuts.

Bake on the middle shelf for about 50 minutes; the centre should still have a slight wobble. Take out and cool completely to firm up.

To serve, it is delicious with whipped cream and, of course, a wee dram.