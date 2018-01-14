Try something a little different for your Burns Night supper, with Philippa Davis' haggis parcels with marmalade, spinach and goat's cheese

Burns Night would be incomplete without haggis, but why not try something a little different this year? Philippa Davis’ haggis parcels with marmalade, spinach and goat’s cheese is the perfect winter food. And with haggis and marmalade, this supper is suitably Scottish and perfect for the celebrations.

HAGGIS PARCELS WITH MARMALADE, SPINACH AND GOAT’S CHEESE

This impressive-looking dish combines two ingredients very much associated with Scotland’s culinary history.

There are some who have been led to believe that the haggis is a small animal with two longer legs on one side to stop it rolling down the Scottish hills. In reality, of course, it is a savoury pudding that was likely to have been made first by the Romans but is now very much considered Scottish.

Made from the pluck, heart, liver and lungs of sheep and a mix of spices, oatmeal, suet and onion, it is the perfect winter food.

We have the Scots to thank for making orange marmalade into a spreadable breakfast treat, too. The story goes that an industrious merchant and his wife made the most out of a cargo of Seville oranges from a Spanish ship stranded in Dundee harbour back in 1700.

Makes 2

1 small yellow onion

1 tbsp olive oil

200g spinach

2 heaped tsp marmalade

50g soft goat’s cheese

150g cooked cooled haggis

2 tbsp melted butter

6 sheets filo pastry

Preheat oven to 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 2½.

Slice the onion and sauté in the olive oil on a medium heat until soft (about 5 minutes). Allow to cool.

Wilt the spinach with a splash of water, season then place in a colander and allow to drip drain whilst it cools.

Spoon your marmalade onto a chopping board and finely mince before mixing with the goat’s cheese.

Mix the cooked haggis, spinach and onions and pat into two small round cakes.

To assemble, take three sheets of filo. Lightly brush the first with melted butter, place another sheet on top and again brush with butter. Repeat until you have a stack of three.

Smear half the goat’s cheese and marmalade mix in the middle in a small circle, place one of the haggis cakes on top then fold up the edges of the filo creating a parcel with a frilly top. Brush all over and underneath with butter then place on a baking sheet lined with baking paper. Repeat to make the other parcel.

Once both parcels are made bake for 40 minutes; if the tops look like they are browning too fast you can cover them loosely with foil. Serve hot.