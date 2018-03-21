Philippa Davis' grapefruit and yogurt baked pudding is comforting enough for when the temperatures drop, but without being too cloying or heavy

Philippa Davis’ grapefruit and yogurt baked pudding comes with a soufflé-like top that doesn’t risk any mid-supper party kitchen meltdowns. Served warm from the oven it is comforting for chilly, spring evenings but isn’t too cloying or heavy.

Citrusy puddings are the perfect way to add a fresh burst of colour and flavour for the new season. For more, try our citrus, ricotta and honey cheesecake with a pistachio base.

GRAPEFRUIT AND YOGURT BAKED PUDDING

This citrusy dessert is a lovely combination of a creamy custard base and a soufflé-like top but fortunately involving much less of the technical stress. As it is served warm it will still be a welcome comfort but the tangy yogurt and acidic grapefruit makes it not too cloying or heavy.

Serves 4

50g room temperature butter, plus a little extra for greasing

140g caster sugar, plus 1 tbsp extra

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

4 eggs, separated

250ml yogurt

Zest from 2 grapefruits

Juice of 1 grapefruit

50g plain flour

Icing sugar and double cream to serve

You will need a 24cm wide x 4cm high (approx) baking dish and a larger roasting tin/dish that this will fit into (to use as a bain-marie).

Pre-heat the oven to 170°C fan/325°F/Gas Mark 3.

Grease the baking dish with the little extra butter.

Beat the butter with the caster sugar for a couple of minutes then beat in the vanilla bean paste.

In a bowl, mix the egg yolks, yogurt, grapefruit zest and juice.

Gently beat this into the butter and sugar then fold in the flour.

In a separate bowl, whisk the egg whites with the tablespoon of sugar (this will help stabilise them) until they form soft peaks.

Fold this into the yogurt mix and carefully scoop into the buttered baking dish. Place the dish into your larger roasting tin and fill that with just boiled water until it reaches halfway up the outside of the pudding dish.

Bake on a lower shelf for 50 minutes then remove from the oven and water and leave for 10 minutes to rest before serving.

Delicious with double cream and a sprinkling of icing sugar.