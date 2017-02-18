Both delicious and excellent at shaking off winter colds, Philippa Davis' gamebird broth with noodles is a popular dish to start a supper party

The ginger, garlic and chilli in Philippa Davis’ gamebird broth with noodles can work wonders for those staving off winter colds. Try this simple recipe to clear your freezer as a supper party starter.

GAMEBIRD BROTH WITH NOODLES

I am often asked to make this by clients at this time of year, not simply because it smells and tastes amazing but because the ginger, garlic and chilli can work wonders for those trying to shake off winter colds.

2 x whole pheasant (or a mix of pheasant /partridge and/or pigeon)

1 x bunch of spring onions washed and cut in half, separating the white and dark-green parts

100g ginger, peeled and finely chopped

1 x red chilli, split lengthways (seeds and membrane kept in)

30g coriander, washed, leaves and stalks separated

1 tbsp lightly crushed green cardamom pods

5 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

2 pak choi, washed and roughly chopped

300g cooked noodles

Soy sauce

Wash and pat dry the birds.

Place them in a large pot with the dark green part of the spring onions, half of the ginger, half the red chilli, the coriander stalks, cardamom pods,

3 cloves of the garlic and 1 tsp fine sea salt.

Bring to a simmer and cook gently for about 1 hour or until the meat is cooked and tender.

Strain the broth into a new pot, shred the meat from the bone and keep to one side, discard the skin, bones and other bits.

Bring the broth to a boil and add the rest of the ginger, garlic, pak choi, cooked noodles and a dash of soy sauce. Cook for a couple of minutes, check for seasoning, then add the shredded meat.

To serve



Finely chop the light green part of the spring onions and the other half of the chilli.

Spoon a ladleful of the broth into a bowl making sure everyone gets a mix of all the ingredients and scatter the spring onions, chilli and coriander leaves on top.