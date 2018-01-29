Brighten up dull, sportless February with a bit of spice. Try Philippa Davis' five spice venison with kale, ginger and spring onion

February is a miserable month, with the season over but the winter most definitely not. So travel via your food with the spices of far-flung places, try Philippa Davis’ five spice venison with kale, ginger and spring onion. The kick of chilli and ginger makes this a lively supper party main.

Spicy suppers are guaranteed to keep spirits high now the sporting season is over. And it can ward off the sniffles. If you are keen to use up the game lurking in your freezer, try our spicy game tagine served with couscous and pomegranate.

FIVE SPICE VENISON WITH KALE, GINGER AND SPRING ONION

This recipe includes a good kick of chilli and ginger, which will help liven up your dinner and a good splash of soy and sesame oil that will at least take your tastebuds on an exciting journey.

Venison

400g venison haunch steaks

1 tbsp five spice

2 tbsp sesame oil

Season the venison then rub with the five spice and sesame oil

Kale

1 tbsp sesame oil

3 garlic cloves, peeled and finely sliced

20g peeled and finely grated ginger

3 spring onions, sliced thinly

1 red chilli, finely sliced (take the membrane and seeds out for less heat)

200g blanched kale

2 tbsp soy sauce

Clementine relish

1 red onion, peeled and finely sliced into crescents

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

1 tbsp runny honey

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 clementines, peeled and sliced into circles

To serve the relish

30g coriander, roughly chopped

For the venison, in a large frying pan on a high heat cook the steaks for a couple of minutes each side, take off, loosely cover with foil to keep warm.

For the kale, in the same frying pan on a low heat gently fry the garlic in the sesame oil until it turns golden then add the ginger, spring onions and chilli. Fry for a minute then add the kale and soy, mix well and keep hot.

To prepare the relish, in a bowl, mix together the sliced red onion with the sherry vinegar and a pinch of salt. Leave for five minutes then add the honey and sesame oil. Just before serving, toss through the clementines and any juice from slicing.

To serve, spread the kale on a warm plate, slice the venison and lay on top. Place the relish in a pile and sprinkle over the coriander.