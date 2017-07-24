The Field Kitchen Theatre: Rachel Green

Known for her lively cookery demonstrations and delicious game dishes, we are delighted to have Rachel Green in The Field Kitchen Theatre at The Game Fair all weekend

From wild boar to foraged mushrooms, there are infinite ways to enjoy a wild food supper. Which is why The Field is delighted to be sponsoring The Field Kitchen Theatre at The Game Fair this year, to show you how to cook your game like a pro in an immersive, unmissable experience. Do make your way to H1354 to join us over the weekend.

We have a stellar line-up of some of the UK’s very best game chefs and we are delighted to introduce Rachel Green, who will be demonstrating all weekend. From taking on the fish element of The Field Macnab dinner at 1.15pm on Friday, demonstrating how to prepare a whole boar with Jose Souto and Mike Robinson at 2pm on Saturday and teaching the best ways to forage in Britain with Geoff Dann at 2pm on Sunday, Rachel’s demonstrations are not to be missed.

Haven’t booked your Game Fair tickets yet? We have a fantastic offer exclusive for Field readers. Join us in The Field Kitchen Theatre on Friday morning for a pigeon breakfast, followed by Rachel Green demonstrating how you can recreate the feast at home. Find out more by reading Ticket offer for Field readers to The Game Fair.

RACHEL GREEN

Rachel Green is an award-winning chef, food writer, food campaigner, and TV presenter. She is a regular on the food festival circuit, and is known for producing exquisite game dishes in her lively and interactive cookery demonstrations. A farmer’s daughter from Lincolnshire, her family have farmed in the county for 14 generations. Rachel has been hunting, shooting and fishing from an early age, for as long as she can remember.

Rachel has cooked for Her Majesty the Queen and 800 guests at the Savoy Hotel, London, numerous times for HRH Prince Charles at St James Palace and a private dinner for HRH The Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle. Rachel will be cooking in The Field Kitchen Theatre all weekend, so be sure to make your way to H1354 for her demonstrations.

5 MINUTES WITH RACHEL GREEN

What is your favourite game dish?

Roast partridge with creamy sage polenta and any soft fruit I can find in season, like blackberries or elderberries

Do you stalk/shoot/hunt what you cook?

Yes, and I forage.

One top tip for cooking game / encouraging people to try game?

Cooking good game dishes starts with good quality game, it should be fresh and well shot and not damaged. The worst thing people do with game is over cook it. The real secret to cooking game dishes is to keep the meat moist as it has very little fat.

What is your go-to game dish to impress (your wooing dish!)?

Venison tartare is my wooing dish, divine mouthfuls of beautiful venison, slightly acidic with shallots and gherkins and the heat of the Tabasco and the velvet texture of the raw egg yolk. I serve this on a light cheese shortbread as a pre curser to a meal, it’s a wonderful way to show people that game can be eaten raw, and how incredibly delicious it is.

Which wild food is best for beginners to cook and why?

Pheasant, treat it like you would a small chicken, then you won’t be worried about cooking it, just go with it.

Do you have any tips for plucking?

I prefer drying plucking, it’s easier to pluck a bird that has been hanging for a couple of days and also one that is not too cold. I always pluck into a carrier bag to contain the feathers, and I always pluck the breast first, hold the skin taut at the base of the feathers, and pull only a few feathers out at a time.

What are you most excited to cook this season / anything new coming up to promote?

I never fail to get excited about cooking venison, it’s such a wonderful ingredient, it never ever disappoints!

Describe your cooking style in three words

Fast, furious and fun

There are certain ingredients that I can’t live with without, and game is one of these. I value its simplicity and always let my game cooking speak for itself. I love roasted game birds, there is something very satisfying about having a whole bird on your plate, all to yourself.

Cooking with game should be fun and yes you want a perfect dish, but it’s also about making people happy when they eat it. Game at home was and is always a precious ingredient and it’s always treated with the utmost respect – you kill it, you eat it – that’s the house rule.