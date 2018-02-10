The exotic flavours and generous dash of rum in Philippa Davis' coconut, cardamom and rum panna cotta is guaranteed to cheer up a damp, sportless February

The sporting season may be over but spring still feels far away. So transport yourself to exotic far-flung places via your tastebuds to cheer up an undoubtedly dreary month. And there’s nothing like a boozy pud to keep spirits high. Philippa Davis’ coconut, cardamom and rum panna cotta is simple to make and guaranteed to impress your guests. The exotic flavours and generous dash of rum is guaranteed to dispel any post-season blues.

Grey winter days can be easily remedied by bright and colourful suppers. And it is possible to do this while still serving seasonally. Our tangerine curd and pomegranate meringues may look like a colourful reminder of summer, but it is actually a wonderfully seasonal pud. It is the perfect way to keep winter evenings sweet.

COCONUT, CARDAMOM AND RUM PANNA COTTA

Serves 4

4 gelatin leaves

400ml can coconut milk

20 crushed cardamom pods

4 tbsp sugar

1 vanilla pod, split lengthways

150ml yogurt

2 limes, zest only

20ml white rum

To serve

2 tbsp toasted coconut flakes to serve

Splash of white rum

Soak the gelatin in a dish of cold water for five minutes.

In a pan, bring the coconut milk, cardamom pods, sugar and vanilla to a simmer then take off the heat.

Remove the gelatin from the water and squeeze to remove any liquid.

Add the gelatin to the warm coconut milk and stir until it has dissolved then mix in the yogurt, half the lime zest and the white rum.

Strain through a sieve into a jug and divide between four ramekins.

Chill in the fridge for at least 3 hours.

To serve, place a ramekin in a shallow dish of hot water for a few seconds, remove, then turn out the panna cotta onto a plate.

Top with the extra zest, a small splash of rum and a sprinkle of toasted coconut.