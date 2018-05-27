Try something a little different with the best ingredients of the season, follow Philippa Davis' recipe for cider and buckwheat crepes with asparagus and trout

Asparagus and trout are undoubtedly best eaten simply with a squeeze of lemon. But if you are tempted to try something a little different, have a go at Philippa Davis’ cider and buckwheat crepes with asparagus and trout. Delicious as a starter and main, serve one pancake per person for a starter and two for a main.

CIDER AND BUCKWHEAT CREPES WITH ASPARAGUS AND TROUT

Serves 4/8

250ml dry cider

50ml whole milk

1 egg

1 tbsp olive oil

100g buckwheat flour

Extra oil or butter for cooking

40g butter

40g plain flour

300ml milk

100ml cider

2 level tsp Dijon mustard

70g grated mild cheese, such as gruyère

150g asparagus, tough ends removed

4 fillets of trout, cut in half lengthways

Preheat oven to 220°C/425°C/Gas Mark 7.

To make the batter for the crêpes, measure the cider and milk in a jug, lightly beat in the egg and oil.

Place the flour in a bowl and slowly whisk in the liquid ingredients until smooth.

Leave to rest for 30 minutes then cook the crêpes using a little olive oil or clarified butter to stop them sticking. They can seem more delicate then normal crêpes so you may want to turn them with a spatula.

For the cheese sauce, melt the butter in a small saucepan on a low heat then stir in the plain flour until smooth.

Slowly whisk in the cider and milk and cook until thick. Stir in the mustard and 60g of the cheese. Keep warm.

In each of the crêpes place a few spears of asparagus, 1 strip of trout and a spoonful of cheese sauce.

Roll up and place in an ovenproof dish, big enough to fit all eight pancakes in comfortably.

Repeat with the rest of the pancakes, then pour the remaining sauce over the top along with the remaining cheese.

Bake on the top shelf of the oven for about 8 minutes or until the trout is cooked and the top golden.

Serve straight away, allowing one per person as a starter and two as a main.