Christmas salad. A light, leftovers lunch

Take a break from the indulgence and festive feasting with Philippa Davis' Christmas salad. This light lunch is a great way to use up the leftovers

Festive feasting is certainly a joy but the time will come to take a break from the indulgence. Philippa Davis’ Christmas salad makes a delicious light lunch, and will helpfully use up your festive lunch leftovers. Leftover veg, cheese and chestnuts all work excellently.

If you are looking for something a little different, the best way to use your leftovers is to create an entirely different supper. The easiest way to do this is to add exotic flavours to the traditional festive fare. Our turkey tacos are an excellent leftovers supper to try. Serve when you can’t bear another turkey sandwich.

CHRISTMAS SALAD

A light lunch will be most welcome after all that feasting and this warm festive salad will helpfully use up those bits of leftover veg, cheese and chestnuts.

Serves 2

8 raw Brussels sprouts

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp sumac, plus a little extra

1 tsp ras el hanout or ½ tsp cinnamon and ½ tsp ground coriander

1 roast parsnip, in pieces

½ lemon, juice only

1 dsp runny honey

80g cooked puy or green lentils

2 tbsp chopped dill

2 tbsp chopped parsley

2 tbsp chopped mint

2 tbsp chopped tarragon

1 dsp wholegrain mustard

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

3 tbsp fried cooked chestnuts

60g leftover cheese from the cheese board (here I used goat’s cheese)

Preheat oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3.

Slice the Brussels in half and toss with the olive oil, sumac, ras el hanout and 1 tbsp water. Lay on a baking sheet and roast for about 15 minutes, turning half way through cooking. They should be golden and just cooked.

Reheat the parsnips in the oven then squeeze over the lemon juice and drizzle over the honey.

Warm the cooked lentils and mix with the herbs, mustard and extra virgin olive oil then season.

To assemble the salad, arrange the warm, roasted vegetables and lentils on a plate and scatter over the cheese and fried chestnuts.