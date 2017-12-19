Bread sauce croquettes. Canapés from the Christmas leftovers

Leftover bread sauce may be tricky to find a use for, but Philippa Davis' bread sauce croquettes make an excellent canapé

If you always make more bread sauce than necessary to avoid a Christmas meltdown, it can be tricky to think of uses for the leftovers. While it’s easy to use up the turkey in sandwiches and curries, experiment with leftovers such as bread sauce. Philippa Davis’ bread sauce croquettes are simple to make and are a delicious canapé. Serve with a chilled glass of dry sherry.

Experimenting with your leftovers is the very best way to use them up. When everyone is sick of yet another turkey sandwich, add exotic flavours to make an entirely different supper to the traditional festive fare. Serve our turkey tacos when you can’t face any more turkey. Or if you need a break from the festive indulgence, our Christmas salad is an excellent light lunch. And it puts leftover veg, cheese and chestnuts to great use.

BREAD SAUCE CROQUETTES

Running out of bread sauce prematurely would cause Christmas meltdown in our house so we always make far more than we need. I am not a fan of having it reheated but when mixed with cheese and deep fried I think it makes the most delicious canapé. Perfect when served with a chilled glass of dry sherry.

Filling

75g cold bread sauce

50g grated hard cheese (cheddar or gouda work well)

1 tbsp finely chopped raw Brussels sprout (or 1 tbsp finely chopped parsley)

25g finely chopped cooked bacon or ham or salami

Coating

1 tbsp plain flour

1 egg, beaten

50g panko breadcrumbs

Frying oil

Mix all the filling ingredients together with a spoon or by hand. If it feels very wet add a little extra cheese. Form into croquette shapes and lay out on a tray. Coat in the flour then dip in the egg and finally the panko.

Chill for 20 minutes in the fridge.

Fry in hot oil for a couple of minutes until golden. Serve straight away.