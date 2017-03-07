Feeling blue now the sporting season is over? Philippa Davis' blood orange, cardamom and tequila sorbet will soon cheer you up

Deliciously naughty and laced with tequila, Philippa Davis’ blood orange, cardamom and tequila sorbet is the only way to stave off the post-sporting season blues. It is ideal for rounding off a hearty meal and easy to prepare ahead for a supper party. No need to be slaving in the kitchen while your guests are enjoying themselves. Serve supremely chilled with a generous dash of extra tequila on top.

BLOOD ORANGE, CARDAMOM AND TEQUILA SORBET

This stunning, almost cocktail-like dessert is a great way to round off a hearty meal as it cleanses the palate, refreshes the taste buds but still manages to feel like a treat – probably due to it being laced with tequila.

Serves 4

100g sugar

Zest and juice of 2 limes

½ tsp ground cardamom

400ml blood orange juice (about 10 oranges)

1½ tbsp tequila, plus extra chilled in the freezer for serving

Place the sugar, zest and juice of the limes and cardamom in a saucepan with 100ml of blood orange juice, gently heat for a couple of minutes to infuse the cardamom and dissolve the sugar.

Once the sugar is dissolved, add the rest of the orange juice and the tequila and stir well.

At this stage you can churn it in an ice-cream maker until frozen or, if you don’t have one, pour the mixture into a wide dish, freeze for 3 hours then take out and blitz in a food processor until smooth. Return to the freezer for another 2 hours or until thoroughly frozen.

Serve in chilled glasses with extra chilled tequila splashed on top.