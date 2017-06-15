Summer suppers demand dining alfresco. From elegant picnics to boozy BBQs, The Field's best summer recipes has inspiration for impressive spreads whatever the occasion



The sun is shining and it’s time to search out the picnic blanket and fire up the BBQ. Whether you are picnicking at the polo or putting on supper for a jolly crowd at home, avoid last minute panics and a disappointing spread with The Field’s top 7 best summer recipes. From decadent oysters to pocket perfect madeleines, we have inspiration for every occasion.

To turn your get together into a real knees-up, raid the drinks cabinet and try The Field’s homemade concoctions. Learn how to make homemade Pimm’s for a proper summer drink. Prepare yourself, it’s a touch stronger than the shop-bought stuff. Or if Pimm’s isn’t your thing, try the Spanish alternative. The Field’s sangria recipe for summer parties is essential for entertaining.

THE TOP 7 BEST SUMMER RECIPES

From Italian bread to tear and share to a zesty and extravagant salad and profiteroles fit for a picnic, The Field’s top 7 best summer recipes brings together our favourite suggestions for summer suppers.

Start your supper party in decadent style with our fried oysters and sorrel leaves in Guinness batter. Inspired by guns that wanted to eat as well as they shot, these also make excellent canapés. Or for a fun starter to share, Yorkshire and Italy combine remarkably well in our Wensleydale focaccia with tomato and onions.

Lobster is the king of the ocean, and our lobster, grapefruit and and fennel salad certainly adds a dash of extravagance. Rich in taste and with a zesty contrast, this would make an impressive main course. Or if you are reluctant to serve a salad, try grilled venison leg steaks with aubergine and tomato tian. It is a marvellously modern take on meat and two veg.

And for pud, revert to a classic with Yorkshire drop with butterscotch sauce. A cross between a clafoutis and a Yorkshire pudding, if you haven’t tried one before this is the perfect place to start. Searching for something worthy of your picnic hamper? Look no further than our strawberry and mascarpone profiteroles with salted caramel sauce. Make a large batch, they will be a sure-fire hamper hit. For another pud that is picnic perfection, try elderflower and vanilla madeleines. These moreish morsels are ideal for surreptitious snacking.