Summer suppers demand dining alfresco. From elegant picnics to boozy BBQs, The Field's best summer recipes has inspiration for impressive spreads whatever the occasion
The sun is shining and it’s time to search out the picnic blanket and fire up the BBQ. Whether you are picnicking at the polo or putting on supper for a jolly crowd at home, avoid last minute panics and a disappointing spread with The Field’s top 7 best summer recipes. From decadent oysters to pocket perfect madeleines, we have inspiration for every occasion.
To turn your get together into a real knees-up, raid the drinks cabinet and try The Field’s homemade concoctions. Learn how to make homemade Pimm’s for a proper summer drink. Prepare yourself, it’s a touch stronger than the shop-bought stuff. Or if Pimm’s isn’t your thing, try the Spanish alternative. The Field’s sangria recipe for summer parties is essential for entertaining.
THE TOP 7 BEST SUMMER RECIPES
From Italian bread to tear and share to a zesty and extravagant salad and profiteroles fit for a picnic, The Field’s top 7 best summer recipes brings together our favourite suggestions for summer suppers.
Fried oysters and sorrel leaves in Guinness batter
Philippa Davis’ recipe for fried oysters and sorrel leaves in Guinness batter is the perfect starter for guns who want…
Wensleydale focaccia with tomato and onions
Wensleydale focaccia would definitely make it on to Wallace’s menu. This classic Yorkshire cheese makes an Italian bread perfect for…
Lobster, grapefruit and fennel salad
Lobster, grapefruit and fennel salad is an elaborate dish; the sour grapefruit contrasts well with the richness of the lobster…
Grilled venison leg steaks with aubergine and tomato tian
These grilled venison leg steaks with aubergine and tomato tian and pistou brings together the last of the summer produce…
Yorkshire drop with butterscotch sauce
Yorkshire drop is a cross between a clafoutis and a Yorkshire pudding. Tried one? We hadn’t until but this delicious…
Strawberry and mascarpone profiteroles with salted caramel sauce
With summer comes a packed sporting and social diary and the demand to dine alfresco. Pud can be rather tricky…
Elderflower and vanilla madeleines
Philippa Davis’ elderflower and vanilla madeleines are the perfect finish to a dinner party, or package them up in a…
Start your supper party in decadent style with our fried oysters and sorrel leaves in Guinness batter. Inspired by guns that wanted to eat as well as they shot, these also make excellent canapés. Or for a fun starter to share, Yorkshire and Italy combine remarkably well in our Wensleydale focaccia with tomato and onions.
Lobster is the king of the ocean, and our lobster, grapefruit and and fennel salad certainly adds a dash of extravagance. Rich in taste and with a zesty contrast, this would make an impressive main course. Or if you are reluctant to serve a salad, try grilled venison leg steaks with aubergine and tomato tian. It is a marvellously modern take on meat and two veg.
And for pud, revert to a classic with Yorkshire drop with butterscotch sauce. A cross between a clafoutis and a Yorkshire pudding, if you haven’t tried one before this is the perfect place to start. Searching for something worthy of your picnic hamper? Look no further than our strawberry and mascarpone profiteroles with salted caramel sauce. Make a large batch, they will be a sure-fire hamper hit. For another pud that is picnic perfection, try elderflower and vanilla madeleines. These moreish morsels are ideal for surreptitious snacking.