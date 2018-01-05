If you are hosting a Burns night supper this January, serve Philippa Davis' baked scallops with sautéed leeks, Crowdie and breadcrumbs for an impressive and suitably Scottish starter

If you are hosting a Burns night supper this year, serving a suitably Scottish menu is guaranteed to impress. Philippa Davis’ baked scallops with sautéed leeks, Crowdie and breadcrumbs makes an excellent starter. Look no further than the Scottish coast for the best scallops in the world, and Crowdie is a Scottish fresh cheese that dates back to the Viking era.

For more inspiration for your Burns night supper, try our millerighe haggis pasta with pesto. It makes a welcome alternative as a main, or a fantastic way to use up the leftovers.

BAKED SCALLOPS WITH SAUTÉED LEEKS, CROWDIE AND BREADCRUMBS

The scallops harvested from the Scottish coast are widely considered more succulent and delicious than those from anywhere else in the world. This is partly due to the warm North Atlantic drift providing an abundance of plankton for them to feed on. Crowdie is a Scottish fresh cheese that dates back to the Viking era. It is said to cushion the effects of whisky drinking and so is often eaten with oatcakes before a ceilidh. However, my experience suggests that this is not entirely true. It is creamy and fresh with a subtle sour twang.

Serves 4

1 tbsp olive oil

1 leek, weighing approximately 200g

1 heaped tsp chopped thyme

2 tbsp crowdie

30g white breadcrumbs

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tbsp parsley

1½ tbsp butter

8 scallops

You will need 4 scallop shell tops or 4 small ovenproof dishes

In a small saucepan, season the leeks and sauté in the olive oil until soft (about 10 minutes) then stir in the thyme and crowdie and allow to cool.

In a bowl, mix the breadcrumbs with the garlic, parsley and then rub in the butter.

Divide the leek mix between the shells, place two scallops on each then scatter on the breadcrumb mix.

You can cook them straight away or keep then in the fridge for up to 12 hours until required.

To cook, preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5.

Place the scallop shells on a tray and roast for 15-20 minutes. They should be cooked through and piping hot.