7 best game recipes for Great British Game Week

Great British Game Week is back for its fourth year from 20-26 November, so use our 7 best game recipes for a week of wild suppers

Great British Game Week is back and bigger than ever. Now in it’s fourth year, BASC’s Taste of Game and the Countryside Alliance’s Game to Eat are joining forces once again to celebrate the very best of our wild game. The aim is to get more and more people trying game, while suppliers and restaurants showcase their goods with fantastic offers. So do your bit and serve game this week. The Field’s 7 best game recipes include quick kitchen suppers, hearty snacks for elevenses and something positively palatial for the weekend…

And if you are looking for some more game cooking inspiration, take a look through The Field’s website. Our top 10 best pheasant recipes, 10 best partridge recipes and top 10 best grouse recipes are a few excellent places to start.

7 BEST GAME RECIPES

Great British Game Week celebrates all things wild by getting as many people to enjoy game as possible. So do your bit and serve game this week. Partridge is always a great place for newcomers to start or show how pheasant makes a great replacement for chicken, or prove that even the most well-known snack is better with a wild twist. Enjoy a week of wild suppers with The Field’s 7 best game recipes.

Start the week with a delicious game supper. Our chorizo, pheasant and prawn paella shows how pheasant can make a great substitute for chicken. With light gamey overtones, it works wonderfully well with the spices. Our pheasant fajitas and pheasant Kiev also replaces chicken with game – and are great suppers to serve the smalls.

Next up, make a snack to share. Our venison sausage rolls are a long-time favourite on The Field website, and people are certainly more willing to try something recognisable. What is more inviting than a sausage roll? They are also a hamper essential come point-to-point season. Read how to make the ultimate point-to-point picnic for more ideas.

Come the middle of the week it’s time to keep spirits high. Our spicy game tagine served with cous cous and pomegranate is excellent for warding off the sniffles. It also makes great use of a mixed bag – any game will work. Invite guests that have never tried game before so they can sample a bit of everything.

Game works fantastically with exotic flavours and spices, so add an Indian twist for your Thursday night supper. Partridge is a great start for newcomers to game. But add some flavour, spice and colour to have them coming back for seconds. Our partridge stuffed with ginger, fennel and coriander is a winning combination.

It’s roast for a Friday night treat, but delve into the depths of your freezer for this one. An old grouse can make a delicious supper, but make sure you pot roast it. The long, slow cook will give you a succulent supper to share. Try our pot roast grouse with brandy, tarragon and wild mushrooms to show that old and young birds are equally delicious.

For the weekend, make something a little different to share on the shoot day. Pheasant polpette in an agrodolce sauce is essentially fancy meatballs – and excellent for elevenses. This is a great way to use your game a little differently.

And finally, for Sunday lunch serve up something positively palatial and ensure everyone gets a generous wedge. Genevieve Taylor’s raised game pie is another fantastic way to get newcomers to sample a variety of game. Serve steaming from the oven or as part of a cold buffet with a sharp cranberry sauce for Sunday lunch.