There's a new cohort of vet students willing to dispense with the white coats for a noble cause. The When Vets Undress naked charity calendar 2018 is raising funds for the student-run cause All4Paws

It’s time for a new calendar to grace the wall, so pencil in your 2018 dates while standing by a super cause. Veterinary students are infamously charitable. And this year’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies cohort is no different. With the help of a few furry friends and Edinburgh’s iconic scenery, these vets are championing All4Paws, with the When Vets Undress naked charity calendar 2018.

To find out more and buy the calendar, visit the When Vets Undress website.

WHEN VETS UNDRESS NAKED CHARITY CALENDAR 2018

Nursing poorly critters as a day job isn’t enough for the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies students. Their charitable spirit has seen them abandon their white coats for the student-run initative, All4Paws. And while we all know alpaca wool is warm, these vets are taking no chances. With Edinburgh’s stunning scenery and a few furry friends to help (dogs, cats, reptiles, ponies, sheep and Scottish highland cattle are just some of those featured), this super calendar is a New Year essential.

Chairman Gavin Gan said, “When Vets Undress aims to create a collection of photographs that are classy, artistic, and of quality. Photos featured in the calendar will encapsulate three things: beautiful veterinary students comfortable in their own skin, adorable animals comfortable in their own fur and scenic and iconic locations in and around Edinburgh.”

A naked charity calendar is tradition for some vet schools. The stellar students from the University of Sydney have been upholding charitable spirit downunder for over 30 years. Their latest instalment, Free Range Vets for 2017 was a sell-out success. And they raised nearly $10,000 AUD for Friends of the Hound Inc. And whipping off the white coats is a rite of passage for Glasgow’s vet students. Though a long way from Sydney, the charitable spirit is exactly the same. The Glasgow University Vet Students naked charity calendar 2017 was also raising money for student-run animal charities.

A FANTASTIC CAUSE: ALL4PAWS

And indeed, the cause supported by the When Vets Undress calendar is one close to the students’ hearts. All4Paws is run by the students, offering free veterinary care to the homeless and vulnerably housed. It follows the believe that all four-legged friends deserve access to basic healthcare. Free drop-in vet clinics are run once a week. And a larger clinic is held on the first Saturday of every month. Besides healthcare, the clinics also provide free basic supplies for these pets, including food, winter coats, leashes, and toys.

So do your bit for this fantastic cause. You can buy a calendar for just £15 and from the When Vets Undress website. The Field has contributed to the cause.