Take the stress out of Yuletide giving with The Field's advice on what to buy a sporting gentleman for Christmas this year
If you’ve got a sporting gentleman to buy for this year, look no further than The Field’s Christmas gift guide for men. From suitable shoes for supper parties to a handy charger useful in the field, a game book for recording sporting adventures and the ultimate sporting journal, we’ve taken the stress out of this year’s shopping.
If the country gentleman in your life is hoping Father Christmas will gift the best kit this year, read best shooting gilets, essential for the field. Or ensure he is suitably shod with the top 10 best gumboots – from Dunlops to Dubarrys there is a style and a price for everyone.
THE FIELD’S CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDE FOR MEN
From snazzy boxer shorts to cleaning kit and the ultimate sporting journal, take The Field’s advice on what to buy him for Christmas this year.
CASHMERE 3-PLY WAISTCOAT, JOHNSONS OF ELGIN
An essential piece of kit, available in four colours.
♦ Price £170
♦ Tel 0345 136 0111
♦ www.houseofbruar.com
OLD HOOKY MINIPIN, HOOK NORTON BREWERY
Eighteen pints, with a shelf life of four weeks. Antidote to all the mulled wine.
♦ Price £36
♦ Tel 01608 737210
♦ www.hooky.co.uk
BEDINGFIELD LOAFER, FAIRFAX & FAVOR
Ensure you are well shod for Shire dinner parties this Christmas.
♦ Price £155
♦ Tel 01760 338199
♦ www.fairfaxandfavor.com
HUNTING JOURNAL/ GAME BOOK, THE HUNTING STOCK MARKET
Keep a note of your sporting adventures, don’t forget.
♦ Price £42 each
♦ Tel 07557 989963
♦ www.huntingstockmarket.com
SILK TIE, WILLIAM & SON
Woven diagonal twill, suitably embossed.
♦ Price £85
♦ Tel 020 7493 8385
♦ www.williamandson.com
CUFFLINKS, OGDEN OF HARROGATE
Silver and enamel cufflinks, keep the birds to hand.
♦ Price £350
♦ Tel 01423 504123
♦ www.ogdenharrogate.co.uk
SILK POCKET SQUARES, TEALES
Gamebirds on smart silk. Box can be personalised with up to five initials.
♦ Price £50 for three
♦ Tel 07867 973339
♦ www.teales.co.uk
ALPHABET BOX, LINLEY
Marquetry trinket box in four colour options.
♦ Price £150
♦ Tel 020 7730 7300
♦ www.davidlinley.com
BOXER SHORTS, GIBSON & BIRKBECK
Snazzily printed cotton. For a right, or a left.
♦ Price £28
♦ Tel 01738 582267
♦ www.gibsonandbirkbeck.co.uk
ULTRA COMPACT PORTABLE CHARGER, ANKER
Essential piece of kit in the field. Should recharge an iPhone twice.
♦ Price £13
♦ www.amazon.co.uk
FENIX TK47 ULTRA THROWER LED TORCH, TORCH DIRECT LIMITED
The ultimate, murk-ridding beam for those outings after dark.
♦ Price £130
♦ Tel 01623 858990
♦ www.torchdirect.co.uk
PHEASANT PYJAMAS, PJ PAN
Forget counting sheep, start spotting pheasants.
♦ Price £135
♦ Tel 01250 881325
♦ www.pjpan.co.uk
FIELD SUBSCRIPTION, THE FIELD
A year’s subscription to the ultimate sporting journal.
♦ Price £19.49 for six months, a saving of 38%
♦ Tel 0330 333 1113
♦ www.thefieldsubs.co.uk/AYZ7
LEATHER HANDGUARD, PURDEY
Stop your side-by-side scorching. In every gauge from .410 to 12-bore.
♦ Price £95
♦ Tel 020 7499 1801
♦ www.purdey.com
STANDARD CLEANING OUTFIT, WILLIAM POWELL
Compact cleaning kit for busy barrels.
♦ Price £20
♦ Tel 01295 701701
♦ www.williampowell.com