Take the stress out of Yuletide giving with The Field's advice on what to buy a sporting gentleman for Christmas this year

If you’ve got a sporting gentleman to buy for this year, look no further than The Field’s Christmas gift guide for men. From suitable shoes for supper parties to a handy charger useful in the field, a game book for recording sporting adventures and the ultimate sporting journal, we’ve taken the stress out of this year’s shopping.

If the country gentleman in your life is hoping Father Christmas will gift the best kit this year, read best shooting gilets, essential for the field. Or ensure he is suitably shod with the top 10 best gumboots – from Dunlops to Dubarrys there is a style and a price for everyone.

THE FIELD’S CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDE FOR MEN

From snazzy boxer shorts to cleaning kit and the ultimate sporting journal, take The Field’s advice on what to buy him for Christmas this year.

CASHMERE 3-PLY WAISTCOAT, JOHNSONS OF ELGIN

An essential piece of kit, available in four colours.

♦ Price £170

♦ Tel 0345 136 0111

♦ www.houseofbruar.com

OLD HOOKY MINIPIN, HOOK NORTON BREWERY

Eighteen pints, with a shelf life of four weeks. Antidote to all the mulled wine.

♦ Price £36

♦ Tel 01608 737210

♦ www.hooky.co.uk

BEDINGFIELD LOAFER, FAIRFAX & FAVOR

Ensure you are well shod for Shire dinner parties this Christmas.

♦ Price £155

♦ Tel 01760 338199

♦ www.fairfaxandfavor.com

HUNTING JOURNAL/ GAME BOOK, THE HUNTING STOCK MARKET

Keep a note of your sporting adventures, don’t forget.

♦ Price £42 each

♦ Tel 07557 989963

♦ www.huntingstockmarket.com

SILK TIE, WILLIAM & SON

Woven diagonal twill, suitably embossed.

♦ Price £85

♦ Tel 020 7493 8385

♦ www.williamandson.com

CUFFLINKS, OGDEN OF HARROGATE

Silver and enamel cufflinks, keep the birds to hand.

♦ Price £350

♦ Tel 01423 504123

♦ www.ogdenharrogate.co.uk

SILK POCKET SQUARES, TEALES

Gamebirds on smart silk. Box can be personalised with up to five initials.

♦ Price £50 for three

♦ Tel 07867 973339

♦ www.teales.co.uk

ALPHABET BOX, LINLEY

Marquetry trinket box in four colour options.

♦ Price £150

♦ Tel 020 7730 7300

♦ www.davidlinley.com

BOXER SHORTS, GIBSON & BIRKBECK

Snazzily printed cotton. For a right, or a left.

♦ Price £28

♦ Tel 01738 582267

♦ www.gibsonandbirkbeck.co.uk

ULTRA COMPACT PORTABLE CHARGER, ANKER

Essential piece of kit in the field. Should recharge an iPhone twice.

♦ Price £13

♦ www.amazon.co.uk

FENIX TK47 ULTRA THROWER LED TORCH, TORCH DIRECT LIMITED

The ultimate, murk-ridding beam for those outings after dark.

♦ Price £130

♦ Tel 01623 858990

♦ www.torchdirect.co.uk

PHEASANT PYJAMAS, PJ PAN

Forget counting sheep, start spotting pheasants.

♦ Price £135

♦ Tel 01250 881325

♦ www.pjpan.co.uk

FIELD SUBSCRIPTION, THE FIELD

A year’s subscription to the ultimate sporting journal.

♦ Price £19.49 for six months, a saving of 38%

♦ Tel 0330 333 1113

♦ www.thefieldsubs.co.uk/AYZ7

LEATHER HANDGUARD, PURDEY

Stop your side-by-side scorching. In every gauge from .410 to 12-bore.

♦ Price £95

♦ Tel 020 7499 1801

♦ www.purdey.com

STANDARD CLEANING OUTFIT, WILLIAM POWELL

Compact cleaning kit for busy barrels.

♦ Price £20

♦ Tel 01295 701701

♦ www.williampowell.com