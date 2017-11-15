The Field’s Christmas gift guide for men

Take the stress out of Yuletide giving with The Field's advice on what to buy a sporting gentleman for Christmas this year

If you’ve got a sporting gentleman to buy for this year, look no further than The Field’s Christmas gift guide for men. From suitable shoes for supper parties to a handy charger useful in the field, a game book for recording sporting adventures and the ultimate sporting journal, we’ve taken the stress out of this year’s shopping.

If the country gentleman in your life is hoping Father Christmas will gift the best kit this year, read best shooting gilets, essential for the field. Or ensure he is suitably shod with the top 10 best gumboots – from Dunlops to Dubarrys there is a style and a price for everyone.

THE FIELD’S CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDE FOR MEN

From snazzy boxer shorts to cleaning kit and the ultimate sporting journal, take The Field’s advice on what to buy him for Christmas this year.

Christmas gift guide for men

A sporting wardrobe staple, in cashmere.

CASHMERE 3-PLY WAISTCOAT, JOHNSONS OF ELGIN
An essential piece of kit, available in four colours.
♦ Price £170
♦ Tel 0345 136 0111
www.houseofbruar.com

Christmas gift guide for men

Booze for a mulled wine break, and plenty to share around.

OLD HOOKY MINIPIN, HOOK NORTON BREWERY
Eighteen pints, with a shelf life of four weeks. Antidote to all the mulled wine.
♦ Price £36
♦ Tel 01608 737210
www.hooky.co.uk

Christmas gift guide for men

For being suitably shod and smart.

BEDINGFIELD LOAFER, FAIRFAX & FAVOR
Ensure you are well shod for Shire dinner parties this Christmas.
♦ Price £155
♦ Tel 01760 338199
www.fairfaxandfavor.com

Christmas gift guide for men

Essential for recording sporting adventures. Hunting journal also available.

HUNTING JOURNAL/ GAME BOOK, THE HUNTING STOCK MARKET
Keep a note of your sporting adventures, don’t forget.
♦ Price £42 each
♦ Tel 07557 989963
www.huntingstockmarket.com

Christmas gift guide for men

Suitably sporting silk. Range of designs available.

SILK TIE, WILLIAM & SON
Woven diagonal twill, suitably embossed.
♦ Price £85
♦ Tel 020 7493 8385
www.williamandson.com

Christmas gift guide for men

Keep the birds to hand with these smart cufflinks.

CUFFLINKS, OGDEN OF HARROGATE
Silver and enamel cufflinks, keep the birds to hand.
♦ Price £350
♦ Tel 01423 504123
www.ogdenharrogate.co.uk

Christmas gift guide for men

Sporting silk for a country gentleman. Available in a range of designs.

SILK POCKET SQUARES, TEALES
Gamebirds on smart silk. Box can be personalised with up to five initials.
♦ Price £50 for three
♦ Tel 07867 973339
www.teales.co.uk

Christmas gift guide for men

A smart way to store knick knacks.

ALPHABET BOX, LINLEY
Marquetry trinket box in four colour options.
♦ Price £150
♦ Tel 020 7730 7300
www.davidlinley.com

BOXER SHORTS, GIBSON & BIRKBECK
Snazzily printed cotton. For a right, or a left.
♦ Price £28
♦ Tel 01738 582267
www.gibsonandbirkbeck.co.uk

Christmast gift guide for men

A nifty bit of tech for the field.

ULTRA COMPACT PORTABLE CHARGER, ANKER
Essential piece of kit in the field. Should recharge an iPhone twice.
♦ Price £13
www.amazon.co.uk

Christmas gift guide for men

No need to get lost during outings after dark.

FENIX TK47 ULTRA THROWER LED TORCH, TORCH DIRECT LIMITED
The ultimate, murk-ridding beam for those outings after dark.
♦ Price £130
♦ Tel 01623 858990
www.torchdirect.co.uk

Christmas gift guide for men

For a sporting night’s sleep.

PHEASANT PYJAMAS, PJ PAN
Forget counting sheep, start spotting pheasants.
♦ Price £135
♦ Tel 01250 881325
www.pjpan.co.uk

Christmas gift guide for men

A superb deal on the ultimate sporting journal.

FIELD SUBSCRIPTION, THE FIELD
A year’s subscription to the ultimate sporting journal.
♦ Price £19.49 for six months, a saving of 38%
♦ Tel 0330 333 1113
www.thefieldsubs.co.uk/AYZ7

Christmas gift guide for men

A handy bit of kit from Purdey.

LEATHER HANDGUARD, PURDEY
Stop your side-by-side scorching. In every gauge from .410 to 12-bore.
♦ Price £95
♦ Tel 020 7499 1801
www.purdey.com

STANDARD CLEANING OUTFIT, WILLIAM POWELL
Compact cleaning kit for busy barrels.
♦ Price £20
♦ Tel 01295 701701
www.williampowell.com