The best country Christmas cards for sporting festive cheer

Spread suitably sporting festive cheer this Christmas with The Field's pick of the best country Christmas cards for 2017. And support some cracking causes while you're at it

Rural types need Christmas cards that are suitably sporting to spread festive cheer. And much the better when the pennies go towards a worthy country cause. Choose from The Field’s pick of the best country Christmas cards.

THE BEST COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CARDS

Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust

The GWCT sold a record breaking 4,000 packs of Christmas cards last year, so hurry if you want a selection for 2017. As ever, acclaimed country artists are behind the designs, including Owen Williams, Roger McPhail, Jason Lowes, Loon, Ashley Boon and Colin Woolf. The cards come in packs of 10, with prices starting at £5.50. All proceeds will go towards supporting the Trust’s vital work.
Price: prices start £5.50 for a pack of 10
To buy: call 01425 652381 or visit www.gwct.org.uk.

Woodcock winter wonderland by Owen Williams, one of the GWCT’s Christmas card packs for 2017.

The Quorn Hunt Supporters Association

This year the Quorn Hunt Supporter’s Association has plumped for festive reindeer crossing snow laden country. The jolly scene is sure to be a hit with festive hunters.
Price: £5 for a pack of 10 cards, plus £1 for p&p
To buy: contact quornhuntsa@gmail.com

This fun, festive design from the Quorn Hunt Supporter’s Association is perfect for sporting sorts this Christmas.

The British Sporting Art Trust

Sir Alfred Munnings’ 1924 painting ‘Happy Days’ is the British Sporting Art Trust’s Christmas card for 2017. It depicts Violet Munnings riding on Exmoor. Cards come in packs of 10 with the greeting ‘with best wishes for Christmas and the New Year’.
Price: £6.50 for a pack of 10
To buy: contact Mrs Diana Hill on 01342 810282 or email bsatrust@btconnect.com

Sir Alfred Munnings’ 1924 painting is the British Sporting Art Trust’s 2017 Christmas card.

Countryside Alliance

The Countryside Alliance Christmas cards were a sell-out success last year, so hurry if want one of their festive designs for 2017. There is a huge selection available from well-known rural and sporting artists and all designs are fieldsports and wildlife related to follow on from previous years’ bestsellers. The Countryside Alliance 2018 calendar is also available now.
Price: prices start at £4.99
To buy: call 0370 270 9011 and visit www.countryside-alliance.org

Flushing Pheasant by John Trickett is one of the Countryside Alliance’s designs for 2017.

Hunt Staff Benefit Society

As in previous years, the Hunt Staff Benefit Society have three sporting Christmas card designs available. All proceeds form an important part of the year’s fundraising efforts, to help boost the pensions of retired Hunt Staff and add value to the future pensions for current Hunt Staff.
Price: prices start at £6 for a pack of 10 cards
To buy: email Lucy Stevens on hsbs2@mfha.co.uk or telephone 01285 653001 for an order form.

Searching the Night Sky (for a Star) by Daniel Crane is one of the Hunt Staff Benefit Society’s Christmas card designs.

Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution

Every year sales of the Christmas cards help support the crucial work of the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution, farming’s oldest and largest welfare charity. RABI financially supports farming people of all ages in hardships. There are seven design available this year in packs of 10.
Price: £4.50 for a pack of 10 cards
To buy: visit rabi.org.uk for an order form or phone 01268 888217

Deepest Winter by Elisabeth Carolan is one of the RABI’s CHristmas cards for 2017.

The Woodland Trust

The Woodland Trust have an enormous range of Christmas cards available this year, including fun bumper packs with a selection of designs. Sales of the cards help support our leading woodland conservation charity, who work to increase native woodland cover, restore ancient woods and protect all of our existing woodland.
Price: Prices start at £3.99 for a pack of 8
To buy: visit www.woodlandtrustshop.com

The Woodland Trust have a huge variety of cards, including Forest Sunrise.

The Air Ambulance Service

There are few charities closer to the hearts of sporting sorts than the Air Ambulance Service. There are 10 Christmas cards available this year, including one for the Children’s Air Ambulance Charity. All profits will go towards their vital, life-saving work, reacting quickly and efficiently to emergencies. Cards come in packs of 10 with the greeting ‘With best wishes for Christmas and the New Year’.
Price: prices start at £2.95 for a pack of 10
To buy: visit their ebay store

There are ten designs available this year supporting The Air Ambulance Service.

Mark Davies Injured Riders Fund

The Mark Davies Injured Riders Fund have four festive designs available this year. Cards come in packs of 10 with a simple greeting inside, and you can personalise your cards online during the order process. All proceeds will go towards the fund’s working supporting people injured in horse-related accidents, campaigning on safety and raising awareness of issues affecting equestrians of all levels.
Price: £5.99 for a pack of 10 cards
To buy: visit mdirf.co.uk

The Dressage Team by Jonathan Walker is one of the designs for the MDIRF.

The Injured Jockeys Fund

This year’s design, ‘Arriving at Ascot’ by David ‘Mouse’ Cooper was specially painted for the Injured Jockeys Fund. Cards come in packs of 10 and it is possible to personalise them. All proceeds will go towards the fund’s important work providing support to jockeys past or present who are injured, unable to ride or generally in need.
Price: £7.50 for a pack of 10 cards
To buy: visit ijf.org.uk

David ‘Mouse’ Cooper painted ‘Arriving at Ascot’ especially for the fund.

World Horse Welfare

This festive design of the Cavalry Blacks is one of five Christmas cards available from World Horse Welfare this year. Cards come in packs of 10, and all proceeds will go towards the charity’s work supporting horses in need in the UK and around the world.
Price: £3.95 for a pack of 10 cards
To buy: visit worldhorsewelfare.org

Let it Snow is one of the designs for World Horse Welfare this year.