The best country Christmas cards for sporting festive cheer

Rural types need Christmas cards that are suitably sporting to spread festive cheer. And much the better when the pennies go towards a worthy country cause. Choose from The Field’s pick of the best country Christmas cards.

THE BEST COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CARDS

Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust

The GWCT sold a record breaking 4,000 packs of Christmas cards last year, so hurry if you want a selection for 2017. As ever, acclaimed country artists are behind the designs, including Owen Williams, Roger McPhail, Jason Lowes, Loon, Ashley Boon and Colin Woolf. The cards come in packs of 10, with prices starting at £5.50. All proceeds will go towards supporting the Trust’s vital work.

Price: prices start £5.50 for a pack of 10

To buy: call 01425 652381 or visit www.gwct.org.uk.

The Quorn Hunt Supporters Association

This year the Quorn Hunt Supporter’s Association has plumped for festive reindeer crossing snow laden country. The jolly scene is sure to be a hit with festive hunters.

Price: £5 for a pack of 10 cards, plus £1 for p&p

To buy: contact quornhuntsa@gmail.com

The British Sporting Art Trust

Sir Alfred Munnings’ 1924 painting ‘Happy Days’ is the British Sporting Art Trust’s Christmas card for 2017. It depicts Violet Munnings riding on Exmoor. Cards come in packs of 10 with the greeting ‘with best wishes for Christmas and the New Year’.

Price: £6.50 for a pack of 10

To buy: contact Mrs Diana Hill on 01342 810282 or email bsatrust@btconnect.com

Countryside Alliance

The Countryside Alliance Christmas cards were a sell-out success last year, so hurry if want one of their festive designs for 2017. There is a huge selection available from well-known rural and sporting artists and all designs are fieldsports and wildlife related to follow on from previous years’ bestsellers. The Countryside Alliance 2018 calendar is also available now.

Price: prices start at £4.99

To buy: call 0370 270 9011 and visit www.countryside-alliance.org

Hunt Staff Benefit Society

As in previous years, the Hunt Staff Benefit Society have three sporting Christmas card designs available. All proceeds form an important part of the year’s fundraising efforts, to help boost the pensions of retired Hunt Staff and add value to the future pensions for current Hunt Staff.

Price: prices start at £6 for a pack of 10 cards

To buy: email Lucy Stevens on hsbs2@mfha.co.uk or telephone 01285 653001 for an order form.

Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution

Every year sales of the Christmas cards help support the crucial work of the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution, farming’s oldest and largest welfare charity. RABI financially supports farming people of all ages in hardships. There are seven design available this year in packs of 10.

Price: £4.50 for a pack of 10 cards

To buy: visit rabi.org.uk for an order form or phone 01268 888217

The Woodland Trust

The Woodland Trust have an enormous range of Christmas cards available this year, including fun bumper packs with a selection of designs. Sales of the cards help support our leading woodland conservation charity, who work to increase native woodland cover, restore ancient woods and protect all of our existing woodland.

Price: Prices start at £3.99 for a pack of 8

To buy: visit www.woodlandtrustshop.com

The Air Ambulance Service



There are few charities closer to the hearts of sporting sorts than the Air Ambulance Service. There are 10 Christmas cards available this year, including one for the Children’s Air Ambulance Charity. All profits will go towards their vital, life-saving work, reacting quickly and efficiently to emergencies. Cards come in packs of 10 with the greeting ‘With best wishes for Christmas and the New Year’.

Price: prices start at £2.95 for a pack of 10

To buy: visit their ebay store

Mark Davies Injured Riders Fund

The Mark Davies Injured Riders Fund have four festive designs available this year. Cards come in packs of 10 with a simple greeting inside, and you can personalise your cards online during the order process. All proceeds will go towards the fund’s working supporting people injured in horse-related accidents, campaigning on safety and raising awareness of issues affecting equestrians of all levels.

Price: £5.99 for a pack of 10 cards

To buy: visit mdirf.co.uk

The Injured Jockeys Fund

This year’s design, ‘Arriving at Ascot’ by David ‘Mouse’ Cooper was specially painted for the Injured Jockeys Fund. Cards come in packs of 10 and it is possible to personalise them. All proceeds will go towards the fund’s important work providing support to jockeys past or present who are injured, unable to ride or generally in need.

Price: £7.50 for a pack of 10 cards

To buy: visit ijf.org.uk

World Horse Welfare

This festive design of the Cavalry Blacks is one of five Christmas cards available from World Horse Welfare this year. Cards come in packs of 10, and all proceeds will go towards the charity’s work supporting horses in need in the UK and around the world.

Price: £3.95 for a pack of 10 cards

To buy: visit worldhorsewelfare.org