Does your mulberry tree fail to produce the goods each year, but otherwise looks healthy? Follow The Field's advice for a simple way to get a mulberry glut

Does your healthy mulberry tree produce a disappointingly low-yield each year? Mulberries are tasty treats and rarely found in shops, so if you are fortunate enough to have a tree you should hope for a glut. Follow The Field’s simple tips to get more fruit from a mulberry tree. No saws, step ladders or strenuous pruning required.

For a mulberry tree, getting more fruit is all about the moisture. But with some old fruit trees, pruning may be the only answer. Many gardeners fear taking on the task themselves, but it is not as daunting, or as difficult, as it seems. Just a sharp pair of secateurs, a good pruning saw and a strong ladder is all you need to return your tree to health. Follow our advice on how to prune a fruit tree.

But if the trunk is diseased or rotten, no amount of pruning will make it come good. For a harvest fit for jams, crumbles and pies, only a new tree will do. Read how to plant a fruit tree for our advice.

HOW TO GET MORE FRUIT FROM A MULBERRY TREE

Since it became established in the late Seventies my mulberry tree has fruited profusely every year. It remains healthy and grows vigorously but for the past five seasons it has yielded barely a handful of fruit. Each spring, after coming into leaf, it will be covered with developing fruits, all of which drop off in June. Can you suggest a cause or a remedy?

AStA, by email

As the mulberry tree has developing fruit the problem is not caused by pollination but is probably due to weather conditions. The tree can be affected by temperature and moisture levels and if the roots become dry the fruit is likely to drop before it is fully ripened. The RHS advises watering the tree through the season, from blossom to harvest, to ensure a good yield of fruit.