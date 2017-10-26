The new year brings a new crop of charitable fillies willing to disrobe for noble causes. Silks shed, these top lady point-to-point riders are raising money for the Injured Jockeys Fund

A new year calls for a new calendar. Already pencilling in dates for 2018? It’s time to choose next year’s charitable cause. We expect the rowers to stick their oar in and young farmers to dispense with their overalls. But The Big Reveal naked charity calendar 2018 is brand new. Top lady point-to-point riders are going sans silks and saddling up. All in aid of a cracking cause, the Injured Jockeys Fund.

The Big Reveal calendar costs £10. To buy one call 07715 575605 or email davidseverywhere@outlook.com or leanda_tickle@hotmail.co.uk. It will be available at all of the early season point-to-point fixtures, and on Luxe 22’s stand at the Open Meeting, Cheltenham.

THE BIG REVEAL NAKED CHARITY CALENDAR 2018

The hunting crowd are long-time upholders of charitable spirit. The Old Berks, Readyfield Ladies and the Holcombe Hunt are just a handful of the discerning Dianas that have disrobed for cracking causes in years gone by. But for 2018, the Big Reveal is shifting (very) bare back riding from the hunting field to the point-to-point paddock.

It’s odds on for the top lady point-to-pont riders throwing their weight behind this fundraising venture. Brand new for 2018, The Big Reveal 2018 calendar is under starter’s orders and will feature traditional pointing scenes from paddock to picnic. This can only go well.

The venture did have a few false starts, though. Co-organiser and photographer David Simpson said, “We wanted to feature traditional pointing scenes, e.g. the pointing picnic, washing off, tacking up etc, but it wasn’t possible to use point-to-point courses (for many reasons). However, help was soon forthcoming and Ilona Barnett (Racecourse Manager) let us have the run of Stratford Racecourse. We also used Fern Farm in Adlestrop, the home of Claire Hart Equine – Claire features in the calendar.

“I have said that 50 years after the original ‘Summer of Love’, we have just had our very own Summer of Love! That’s because the girls were amazing and we haven’t stopped laughing. We have also had a few close shaves – both at Stratford and Fern Farm.

“Some of the ground staff at Stratford had an eyeful during our first shoot (one elderly chap in particular was delighted), and we over ran with another photo shoot. Not a problem you might think but a full choir turned up to use the grandstand for practice – while we still had 10 naked ladies in the parade ring!”

THE INJURED JOCKEYS FUND

The Injured Jockeys Fund was founded by John Oaksey, following the devastating accidents of Tim Brookshaw and Paddy Farrell in the 1964 Grand National. Both falls resulted in severe paralysis which immediately ended both their careers. Since then the Fund has helped over 1000 jockeys and their families and has paid out more than £18m in charitable assistance.

To donate, visit The Injured Jockeys Fund website.