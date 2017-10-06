Best shooting gilets: overs or unders

Smart, stylish and entirely practical, gilets are the perfect defence against the vagaries of the British climate – no jacket required

Whatever the weather, a gilet is essential kit. Smart over a shirt in the summer and an invaluable mid-layer for chilly days in the field, gilets are both practical and timelessly stylish. And there are plenty to choose from. Schöffel are thoroughly popular, but have you considered a quilted, tweed or even padded option? Here are The Field’s top 12 best shooting gilets.

Need some style inspiration for the season? Take a sartorial lesson from David Beckham, who looks effortlessly stylish in the line. Find out which gilet Mr Beckham opts for, read dress like David Beckham in the field.

BEST SHOOTING GILETS

There was a time when the heady hues of scarlet, cherry, ruby and claret coloured the countryside, when red strides strode around the Game Fair, Burghley, point-to-points and race meetings. But as vermillion lost out to lime green and sky blue, the Schöffel gilet slipped into the vacuum. Ruddy faces gave up matching slacks and zipped up their fleeces.

In a swift online poll, voters opted for the Schöffel by a furlong (its design, quality, colours and style make it thoroughly popular both on and off the field). But the field boasts a number of great alternatives, too. From quilting (most of us of a certain vintage will have owned a Puffa jacket during our formative years) to fleece and tweed, the gilet acts as an essential sporting underlayer, a useful counterbalance to the British weather and is, therefore, a crucial piece of kit.

Here is The Field’s pick of the best shooting gilets to wear this season.

Alan Paine, Aylsham Fleece Waistcoat

With a robust front zipper, handy zipped pockets and smart contrast piping, the Alan Paine Aylsham Fleece Waistcoast comes in a variety of colours at a very reasonable price.

Price £80

Tel 01623 415760

www.alanpaine.co.uk

Purdey, Fleece Shooting Vest

Made from highly durable, non-pilling Italian fleece, the Purdey Fleece Shooting Vest is soft, warm and comfortable.

Price £275

Tel 020 7499 1801

www.purdey.com

Darzi, Tweed Darzi

Made from 100% mid-weight Shetland tweed, the Original Darzi is soft to touch but extremely durable. Interior made from British fleece for an extra layer of warmth.

Price £165

Tel 07808 204900

www.darziclothingcompany.com

Lavenham, Mickfield Quilted Gilet

Slim-fit quilted gilet which is usefully water resistant and comes with a fun, bright interior.

Price £120

Tel 01787 379535

www.lavenhamjackets.com

Schöffel, Oakham Fleece Gilet

Fast drying, durable and timelessly stylish, the Schöffel Oakham is a hugely popular option for sporting sorts both on and off the field.

Price £140

Tel 01572 772480

www.schoffel.co.uk

Illann Cashmere, Reversible Gilet

Get two gilets for the price of one with this fully reversible cashmere gilet. Comes with pockets on both sides, a funnel neck and contrasting suede trim.

Price £295

Tel 0121 227 2950

www.illann.com

Musto, Melford Fleece Gilet

This anti-pilling fleece gilet has a drawcord hem to lock in body heat. A fantastic mid-layer for those extra chilly days in the field.

Price £100

Tel 01268 495824

www.musto.com

Barbour, Finn Quilted Gilet

This quilted gilet features two handy pockets and cord to the inner collar with a stylish extra-large tartan lining.

Price £70

Tel 0800 9173000

www.barbour.com

Jack Pyke, Countryman Fleece Gilet

This thermal fleece gilet is the bargain of the bunch, and comes in a variety of colours with a smart trim.

Price £30

Tel 01234 740327 (for stockists)

www.jackpyke.co.uk

John Field, Tweed Body Warmer

This padded gilet has a fitted feel, with a durable tweed outer layer and warm and breathable lining. Comes in static grey or navy blue tartan.

Price £149

Tel 01886 822079 (for stockists)

www.johnfield.eu

Harkila, Sandhem Fleece Vest

This fleece vest is warm and wind resistant, with a fun check lining and extremely useful inside zip pocket.

Price £99.99

Tel 01844 237944

www.harkila.com

Blaser, Argali Quilted Vest

This noiseless and light gilet comes with a two-way zipper and handy pockets, and is fleece-lined for extra warmth.

Price £175

Tel 01483 917412

www.blaser-sporting.com